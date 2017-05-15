2-way street construction underway in New Albany

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WHAS11) -- If you live in New Albany you can expect to see the not-so-exciting signs of summer, it's road construction time.

Starting May 15 construction will start to turn one-way streets in New Albany into two-way streets.

The city hopes by making the change it will slow down drivers going through downtown and promote a safer, more walkable city.

City leaders say research shows slower speeds will also be better for local businesses.

Paving on Spring Street begins May 15 as well.

The project is expected to cost nearly 2 million dollars.

