1937 Ind. trapping license found in gun in Texas

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Indiana Fish and Wildlife has found a 1937 trapping license and is looking to get in touch with someone who may know the person who purchased it or that person’s family.

Officials say the license was found in the butt of a gun purchased by an individual in Texas. He sent it to officials at Indiana Fish and wildlife.

According to officials, in 1937, licenses were $1 and were issued by the Department of Conservation.

Indiana Fish and Wildlife ask that if you know the owner of this license or his family to get in contact with them. Officials want to return the keepsake to family.

Officials say if they can’t find the family of the owner they will keep it for its historic value.

