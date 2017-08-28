1 dead in accident near Horseshoe Casino

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

ELIZABETH, Ind. (WHAS11) – Floyd County authorities are investigating an accident near the Horseshoe Southern Indiana Casino that left one person dead and another injured Monday.

Authorities were called to the 11000 block of Casino Center Drive at State Road 111 in Elizabeth, Indiana just before 8 p.m.

According to police, an erratic driver ran head on into another driver who was leaving the casino. The erratic driver’s car flipped and the person inside that vehicle died at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle was flown to University Hospital in Louisville.

The name of the deceased has not yet been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

© 2017 WHAS-TV