1 dead, 2 injured in crash on I-65 near Seymour

(Photo: Indiana State Police, Custom)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – One person has been killed and two others injured following an accident on Interstate 65 near Seymour, Indiana Sunday.

Police responded to I-65 at the 55-mile marker around 12:10 p.m.

According to a police report, a silver Honda Civic was merging onto I-65 northbound from northbound State Road 11 when the driver lost control of the vehicle. Police said the vehicle spun before it entered the northbound lanes of I-65. The Civic was struck head-on by a Honda CRV.

That driver, 47-year-old Kimberly Sneed of Brownstown, was transported to the hospital where she later died from her injuries. Both passengers of the Honda CRV were taken to the hospital where they are being treated for serious injuries.

Police said I-65 was closed for two hours for crash investigation and cleanup.

It’s not known if road conditions played a role.

