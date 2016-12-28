Indiana woman becomes first female Fantasy Football World Champion

Kimra Schleicher (Photo: Toyota USA / YouTube)

Kimra Schleicher, from Sellersburg, Indiana, won the Fantasy Football World Championship Monday night. She made history after she needed to make up a 19.03-point deficit to become the first female Fantasy Football World Champion.

It all came down to a Detroit Lions play where Golden Tate's catch made it all come true and put $150K in her pocket!

According to scout.com, Schleicher recorded the most points in her individual league on her way to a 9-4 regular season record. With her league’s individual playoffs wrapped up (netting her another $5,000!), the No. 7 ranked player in the world only had one task left to achieve—win the main event! After placing 100th in 2014 and 12th in 2015, 2016 was shaping up to be the year she'd been waiting for her entire Fantasy Football career.

Congratulations Kimra!

