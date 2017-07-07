Indiana prosecutor creates documentary warning of drug use

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) - A southern Indiana prosecutor is showing all middle school and high school students in his county a documentary video in an attempt to discourage heroin use among youth.



The News and Tribune reports that Harrison County Prosecutor Otto Schalk and local firm Digital IT have created a documentary called "Hit of Hell."



The film has been viewed nearly 40,000 times since it was posted online in May. Schalk is taking the video on the road and offering screenings for free.



Schalk says he was inspired by the increase in people being prosecuted for or dying from heroin and opiates in the county over the past few years. He says he hopes to use the documentary to reach out to young people before they get exposed to the drugs.

© 2017 Associated Press