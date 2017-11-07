Indiana man dies in single-vehicle accident

A Bedford man was killed Monday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash on US 50 near Shoals.

According to Indiana State Police, Eric Gootee, 33, was driving eastbound on US 50 near Rama Dye Road Monday afternoon when a large tree fell across the roadway and into the path of his truck.

The tree hit the truck in the windshield and passenger compartment. Gootee was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Martin County Coroner.

US 50 was closed for over two hours while the crash was investigated and the scene was cleared.

