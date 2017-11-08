Indiana governor touts 2018 agenda focused on job training

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb addresses the media (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (Photo: Scott Olson, 2017 Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb says his 2018 agenda will focus on improving job training and fighting the opioid crisis.



But the Republican governor avoided taking a stand Wednesday on some hot-button issues. That includes debates on whether to end Indiana's prohibition on Sunday takeout alcohol sales or eliminate the licensing requirement for carrying a handgun in public.



Holcomb also opposes a push by Republican state Rep. Jim Lucas and some military veterans groups to legalize medical marijuana.



The governor says his main focus is improving job training as Indiana faces daunting challenges in adapting to a global economy.



The state did well during the heyday of manufacturing, but many of those jobs are gone. Experts say residents need to be trained for higher-skilled work that is available.

