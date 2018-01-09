Indiana governor to deliver 2nd state of the state speech

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb addresses the media (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (Photo: Scott Olson, 2017 Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is set to deliver his second state of the state speech.



The Republican will address a joint audience of the Indiana House and Senate on Tuesday evening.



The speech offers a high-profile opportunity to outline a vision for the coming year.



Holcomb has made improving Indiana's workforce a major theme. The state has long been a manufacturing powerhouse, but experts say many workers lack the skills needed for jobs of the future.



More recently, troubles at the Indiana Department of Child Services have cast a shadow. The agency's former director Mary Beth Bonaventura resigned in December accusing Holcomb's administration of service cuts that will harm children.



It's unclear if he will use the occasion to address issues at the agency.

