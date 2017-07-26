Ind. Congressman Messer to kickoff Senate campaign

Luke Messer

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Indiana Congressman Luke Messer to kick off his U.S. Senate run on Aug. 12.

"The Senate has struggled in recent weeks, and Hoosiers are tired of it. We need a proven conservative leader in the U.S. Senate to work alongside Senator Todd Young and get things done," stated Messer Statewide Finance Chairman Greg Pence.

Pence said, "Luke and Jennifer Messer look forward to a campaign focused on the issues facing working Hoosiers every day. My wife Denise and I are proud to help the Messers, and we are all grateful for the statewide outpouring of support. We hope you will join us at the family picnic on August 12."

Republican Congressman Todd Rokita is also running for Senate.

