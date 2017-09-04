Ind. boy battling cancer gets to meet a sloth

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – An Indiana boy battling cancer finally got to turn his wish into reality with the help of an animal sanctuary in Charlestown.



Wildlife in Need, an animal sanctuary in Charlestown, sent WHAS11 News pictures of Jasper.

The organization says they received a message from a teacher in Indianapolis trying to make a difference for one of her students.

Jasper's teacher said sloths are his favorite things in the world, so Wildlife in Need invited Jasper to visit the animals this past Friday.

Jasper has had high-risk acute lymphoblastic leukemia and will be on chemotherapy until 2019.

© 2017 WHAS-TV