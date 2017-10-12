Inaugural festival taking flight at Bowman Field Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--We can never say thank you enough to our veterans, but there's a great way to celebrate their service.

The inaugural Bowman Field Aviation and Military Heritage Festival kicks off Oct.14.

It’s a combination of the Aviation Heritage Festival from 2016 and the Spirit of 45 event. It will feature rare vintage aircraft and warplanes from all over the United States, a 4- mile run around the airport presented by Independent Pilot Association benefiting Reach for Kids., military vehicles and equipment, military memorabilia, past war anniversary exhibits and more.

The Bowman Field Aviation & Military Heritage Festival will be held in the area around the historic Administration Building and the 1929 Curtiss Flying Service Hangar, current home of Central American Airways.

There will be 15-20 historical aircraft on display, vintage airplane rides, vintage cars, military vehicles, community exhibitors and historical re-enactors.

The event runs from 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. on Sunday. Veterans get in free, and everybody else can buy tickets at the gate.

