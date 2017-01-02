In the fast lane or slow lane?

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WHAS11) —Tuesday will be the true test…whether the toll bridges over the Ohio River ease traffic or funnel it to the free bridges in Kentuckiana.

RiverLink says more than 170,000 transponders have been ordered, with another 150,000 on back order.

That won’t cover all drivers and many still plan to use the old and free 2nd Street Bridge, as well as the Sherman Minton Bridge, to get to Louisville or Southern Indiana.

For that reason, city leaders expect heavy traffic on those bridges, especially for the first work week back from the holidays.

“You’re going to have some congestion getting to the 2nd Street Bridge,” Mayor Mike Moore, R-Jeffersonville, said. “I fully anticipate that.”

RiverLink spokesperson, Mindy Peterson, agrees. “You have people who have said all along, I don't want to pay a toll.”

However, both Moore and Peterson believe over the course of a few weeks, as people continue to sit in traffic on the free bridges, they will come around and see that tolls are the cheaper route over wasting time and gas, and therefore money.