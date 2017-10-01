In Appalachia, a public broadband project hits snags

(Photo: USA Today)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Some influential state lawmakers in Kentucky want to pull the plug on an effort to build one of the country's largest publicly owned broadband networks.



Kentucky Wired was touted as a cornerstone of the effort to save the Appalachian economy with its ambitious approach to bringing high-speed internet to some of the poorest counties in America. But the project has been plagued by delays that have cost taxpayers $7 million in penalties and could cost tens of millions more.



State Sen. Chris McDaniel has asked project officials to figure out how much it would cost for the state to get out of the deal. But others, including Republican Gov. Matt Bevin and U.S. Rep. Hal Rogers, say they are committed to seeing it through.

