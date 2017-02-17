IMPACT: The perception of the 9th Street Divide
For years WHAS 11 News has been on your side, covering important issues in West Louisville. We've worked hard to keep you informed as a section of our city has become all too familiar with the tragedy of losing loved ones to violent crime.
WHAS 5:00 PM. EST February 17, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
House Committee passes JCPS neighborhood bill
-
Mother discusses losing her 18-year-old son
-
St. Francis basketball player motivates team
-
Deputy jailer arrested after fight
-
Mother of stabbing victim speaks out
-
Championship tractor pull at Freedom Hall
-
Tractor Pull at Freedom Hall
-
Stabbing suspect in court
-
The act of kindness that led to change
-
William Young's family responds to video
More Stories
-
Man dies after stabbing outside restaurant on Payne St.Feb 17, 2017, 4:37 p.m.
-
Security cameras fail in Metro Corrections, officers…Feb 17, 2017, 4:52 p.m.
-
Indonesia police chief: Woman tricked into N. Korean…Feb 17, 2017, 3:44 p.m.