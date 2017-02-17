IMPACT: The 9th Street Divide, West Louisville's story WHAS

It is our responsibility to tell the whole story.

That's why WHAS11 is going a step further and a step deeper to show you all sides of West Louisville.

Renee Murphy, Jonathan Wahl, Sherlene Shanklin, CJ Daniels and EZ Bluegrass have been working on a project we are calling Impact: The 9th Street Divide.

“There is so much good that's happening and that good, that's what we want to show,” Murphy said.

West Louisville is rich in history and full of potential.

“I grew up in the West End and I have been in the media almost 30 years and it’s very hard to hear some of the things that people say,” 411 reporter and assignment editor Sherlene Shanklin said.

As we spent time in the area west of 9th Street we realized the stories of many of the people were different than the stories we were sharing on the news.

For years WHAS 11 News has been on your side, covering important issues in West Louisville. We've worked hard to keep you informed as a section of our city has become all too familiar with the tragedy of losing loved ones to violent crime.

"If you really want to talk about the elephant in the room. I mean, let's just all say what the elephant in the room is - race," said Renee Murphy who's spent years covering the West End for WHAS.

Jonathan Wahl

Jonathan moved to Louisville in May of 2016 to take a job as a reporter with WHAS 11 News. Shortly after he and his wife bought a home in West Louisville. They soon realized how divided the city of Louisville was. On a day-to-day basis, they experienced misperceptions from people who very seldom crossed 9th Street. Jonathan and his wife were quickly welcomed into their neighborhood. They saw that so many of the people who lived in the West End were misunderstood and felt like they didn’t have a voice. That’s when Jonathan decided to use his platform as a journalist to tell the stories of his neighbors and the people who make West Louisville an amazing place to live.

Renee Murphy

Renee joined the WHAS11 news team in September of 2003. She anchors the 5:30 p.m. news and reports for other WHAS11 newscasts. She has covered many stories in West Louisville over her time at WHAS11.

Sherlene Shanklin

Sherlene Shanklin is currently a multi-media editor for WHAS11 with more than 25 years broadcast experience. A native of Louisville, Ky. who grew up in West Louisville.

EZ Bluegrass

EZ is originally from the Russell neighborhood in West Louisville. He was voted #2 radio personality in Louisville by The Leo Magazine in 2014. EZ is now on Magic 101.3 in the afternoon.

C.J. Daniels

C.J. Daniels has been a resident of West Louisville, particularly the Shawnee neighborhood for more than 35 years. Many of C.J.’s family members originated from southern Indiana and Georgia but migrated to the areas such as Park DuValle (Southwick) and Little Africa, now known as Parkland, since the 1920’s. C.J. worked for non-profit organizations and Jefferson County Public Schools before joining the WHAS11 family in 2012. He says the area has seen an economic decline over the past two decades but believes the area will bounce back because it has plenty of potential. C.J. believes by continuing to reside in the area, it gives people hope that they can still be successful, live and thrive in a wonderful community. He has a strong stance against those who speak ill of the community and have never visited.“I believe every community has their flaws but they’re not exposed as much. What’s unique about residents in West Louisville is their ability to get up, get through and get over difficult patches. Everyone knows each other and when we come together, it’s like a big family reunion. That – you don’t get when you drive east of 9th Street.”