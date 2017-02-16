Immigrants and refugees gather in Frankfort, demand to be heard (Photo: WHAS11)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Immigrants and refugees gathered across the lawn of the Capitol in Frankfort demanding to be heard and respected.

This is the fourth year for the event, but all I had to do was quickly take a look at some of the signs here and it was obvious that national events are drawing a lot more attention to this event this year in Kentucky

“Don't judge someone just because the way they look. All life matters. You're wrong, and I believe you shouldn't be in your office,” Rehema Ndaikeza said.

There were direct and less obvious comments directed at President Donald Trump and his recent executive orders and promises of a great wall on the border with Mexico.

One speaker called actions in Washington xenophobic and vowed to stand up for those living in fear.

The crowd included members of diverse faiths from homelands spanning the globe.

That included five Kentuckians who said they were protesting "illegal immigration.” While they drew some stares and a handful of suggestions, they said there was no real dialogue with the opposition.

"I came out to show that there's others out here that, I think, we don't want Kentucky to be a dumping ground. If you want to come here legally, that's fine. Laws are made for you to come here legally, but Kentucky is not a dumping ground for illegals,” Roger Simpson said.

On the other side was a young man from the Congo who has settled in Louisville. He is a music student who also sang the praises of Kentuckians who have welcomed him to his new life.

“Louisville is like the best city that I've ever seen, that I've ever had in my story. When I came here, I met with friends to take care of me. They show me many things that I do not know. And now I am here, and that's big for all my brothers that's back in Africa so that they can be free and feel that they will be here very soon too,” Jerome Ruhumumi said.

Immigrants and refugees spent the morning reminding lawmakers that many of them have become citizens, and they'll have their voices heard here and in the voting booth.

