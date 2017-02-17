Immigrant Fears: Attorney says most should not worry

Demonstrators hold up signs during an interfaith solidarity protest against President Trump's executive immigration ban outside the Downtown Islamic Center in Chicago. (Photo: Joshua Lott, AFP/Getty Images)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Immigration Attorney Jeff McClain has heard many immigrants voice their concerns, worried about their futures in the United States.

“I’ve had a lot of calls lately, people worried they’re going to be put out of their houses at night and their kids out of school,” he said. “I just haven’t had people with lawful status to be bothered by immigration in any way whatsoever.”

McClain, an attorney at McClain DeWees, PLLC in Louisville, said while he has heard many of these fears, what he hears and what he sees paint two different pictures. According to McClain, he has been in contact with Department of Homeland Security’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials who tell him that despite the rhetoric from Washington about potential mass deportations, not much has changed so far.

“What the particular officer told me was they do no sweeps,” he said. “They’re not even doing any roadblocks. It’s all targeted enforcement.”

Targeted enforcement is a process where ICE agents are focused on foreign nationals who are aggravated felons or have serious misdemeanor offenses, like domestic violence and child abuse, according to McClain, who said many immigrants that have been deported have noted ties to gangs.

“Those are the people that I think everyone’s pretty comfortable when they’re not around us anymore, if you see some of the bad deeds they do even to just get into some of these gangs,” he said.

The Associated Press reported on a memo about a proposal to militarize the National Guard to round up unauthorized residents. The White House has denied any involvement with this reported document. McClain said in his experience thus far, undocumented citizens that have not been involved in criminal activity are generally not targeted by ICE, though they could be caught in the wrong place at the wrong time during one of ICE’s targeted enforcement operations.

“Some of the best people I ever met, honestly, were undocumented here,” he said. “Some of the best people I’ve met that were undocumented have some of the nicest, tightest families and they have a great nurturing atmosphere for their kids here, so I don’t think that makes them bad people in any way whatsoever.”

As for the politics surrounding the immigration discussion, McClain believes this is nothing new, claiming partisan interests often hinder successful policymaking.

“You have one extreme that’s open borders. You have another extreme to keep everyone out,” he said. “But obviously the truth is somewhere in the middle.”

According to McClain, deportation is not necessarily always a bad thing when it comes to undocumented residents who have lived in the United States for a long period of time with no criminal background. McClain said the deportation process can help these individuals apply for a status available to them as a defensive measure, which could help them achieve permanent residency in the country.

