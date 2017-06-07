Imagine Blind Players Opens Doors for Aspiring Actors

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--It’s everything you need for a good night out: dinner and a show. The "Who Dunnit?" Murder Mystery, Lady Anderly’s Rose is being performed in Louisville.

“You’re going to be the next emergency," sang Barbara Henning, an actress in the production.

The dinner show takes the audience on a search for a killer.

“They can definitely expect high energy. From the start of the show all the way to the end," explained the show's producer, Darren Harbour. “I definitely would like the audience to bring their detective hats and helping to figure out who the murderer is, what happened, why what was done was done

It can be a great night out for you, but for the cast of the show, the production is that chance of a lifetime.

“This is a dream," explained Barbara.

A dream that seemed impossible for the actor at heart, until Darren Harbour opened his theatre company.

“We are all blind, legally blind or visually impaired," said Darren. He started Imagine Blind Players as an outlet for visually impaired artists.

“With blindness, we a lot of time have to paint our own picture of the world, and with theater this is the opportunity to not only paint our own picture but tactilely make it.”

Pulling off a show with dancing, singing, and stage blocking has extra challenges for the visually impaired artists.

“Not having sight it’s not as simple as pointing and saying, you’re going to go here, you’re going to go there," explained Darren.

But like in all theatre, the show must go on.

“Once you step onto the mat, you know that you’re in the scene," said Darren as he explained how they are able to navigate the performance area. "As you go down these mats, there are other ones that have a little bit different textures, different heights, different thickness, and the thickest one is the one that’s in the center."

To help orient the cast, rubber mats have been placed on the ground. Each mat is a little different, and you can tell the difference with your feet. It's a technical step that gives the cast the confidence to follow their dreams.

“I like being someone other than myself," said Barbara. "I like to see what it is like to be in someone else’s shoes and to portray that person. How they talk, how they walk.” It's something she now has the chance to do as an actress.

“I want people to come and see this show to truly realize that there are people out there who do things differently," said Darren. "I like to call them "diffabilities." Just different abilities, but it doesn’t have to limit us on how we are socially with people and how people embrace us as performers and as everyday people. “

Because while their craft takes vision, it doesn't always have to come from the eyes.

“We illustrate that imagination is beyond sight," said Darren.

Lady Anderly’s Rose is showing every Friday night from now until June 23.

Tickets are $48 dollars and include the show, a tip, and your meal from the Bristol Bar and Grill.

To buy tickets click here

To help support Imagine Blind Players, click here

To find Imagine Blind Players on Facebook, click here.

To reach out to Imagine Blind Players, you can email them at imagineblindplayers@gmail.com

