IDs of men found dead following PRP fire released

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – The two people who were found dead following a fire in Pleasure Ridge Park on Sunday, Feb. 5, were identified by the Jefferson County Coroner’s office.

Deputy Coroner Jack Arnold said the cause of death for 88-year-old Tilden Thompson, Jr., and 59-year-old Michael Thompson was smoke inhalation.

The fire happened in the 13000 block of Ash Lawn Drive around 4:40 p.m. Sunday.

Firefighters said they saw heavy fire coming from the kitchen area of the home, when they arrived at the scene. The fire was contained in five to eight minutes.

The investigation is ongoing.

