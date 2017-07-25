Identity of Shawnee shooting victim released

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- The identity of a man who was found shot to death in the 3600 block of Vermont Avenue, in the Shawnee neighborhood, around 4:39 p.m. Sunday was released by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.
The deputy coroner, J. David Wood, identified the shooting victim as 18-year-old Sidney D. Smith.
LMPD said Smith was found inside a home on Vermont Avenue.
Police do not have any suspects.
If you have any information on this homicide, you are asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.
