Identity of Shawnee shooting victim released

(Photo: Dennis Ting, Custom)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- The identity of a man who was found shot to death in the 3600 block of Vermont Avenue, in the Shawnee neighborhood, around 4:39 p.m. Sunday was released by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

The deputy coroner, J. David Wood, identified the shooting victim as 18-year-old Sidney D. Smith.

LMPD said Smith was found inside a home on Vermont Avenue.

Police do not have any suspects.

If you have any information on this homicide, you are asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

