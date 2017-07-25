WHAS
Identity of Shawnee shooting victim released

WHAS11.com staff , WHAS 11:20 AM. EDT July 25, 2017

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- The identity of a man who was found shot to death in the 3600 block of Vermont Avenue, in the Shawnee neighborhood, around 4:39 p.m. Sunday was released by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

The deputy coroner, J. David Wood, identified the shooting victim as 18-year-old Sidney D. Smith.

LMPD said Smith was found inside a home on Vermont Avenue.

Police do not have any suspects.

If you have any information on this homicide, you are asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

 

 

Police investigate fatal shooting near 36th and Vermont Ave.

