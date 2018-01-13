Identities of three victims in PRP shooting released

LMPD is investigating there people who were found dead in PRP on Jan. 12, 2018. (Photo: Lyons, Mary)

Louisville, Ky. (WHAS11) - The identities of the three victims of the shooting in PRP earlier this week have been identified.

Catherine Miles, 24, Mike Miles, 27, and Geneva G. Miles, 39, were all pronounced dead on the scene.

A man police believe is responsible for the shooting is in custody as of Saturday afternoon. He was found in Florida and is currently in custody there.

READ MORE: Man wanted in murder of child's mother, 2 others, caught in Fla.

READ MORE: Police investigate triple homicide in PRP

© 2018 WHAS-TV