Ick! Louisville among top 50 bedbug cities

A bed bug on human skin. (Photo: Michael F. Potter, University of Kentucky)

Louisville has once again made Orkin’s list of the Top 50 metro areas for bedbugs, but its ranking is better than many of the other highlighted cities.

Louisville improved its rank from No. 39 to 41 on the Top 50 Bed Bug Cities list released this week. Lexington is No. 43 on the list, which includes the metro areas where the pest control company performed the most bed bug treatments from Dec. 1, 2015, to Nov. 30, 2016. Both residential and commercial treatments were included.

Both Louisville and Lexington had better showings than No. 1 Baltimore, the worst area; No. 8 Cincinnati; No. 14 Indianapolis and No. 23 Nashville.

Last year, Louisville dropped 17 spots and this year two.

Bedbugs are parasitic insects that feed on the blood of people and animals while they sleep, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Although they aren't known to spread disease, they can cause itching, anxiety and loss of sleep. Also, people's scratching can increase the risk of a skin infection.

"Because bedbug bites affect everyone differently, some people may have no reaction and will not develop bite marks or any other visible signs of being bitten," according to the CDC. "Other people may be allergic to the bedbugs and can react adversely to the bites. These allergic symptoms can include enlarged bite marks, painful swellings at the bite site, and, on rare occasions, anaphylaxis," a serious reaction.

Though people often associate bedbugs with hotels, they can be found other places, such as movie theaters, libraries, offices and, of course, residences, according to Orkin.“Anyone can get bedbugs in their home,” Orkin entomologist Ron Harrison said in a news release. “They are not a sign of uncleanliness. Bedbugs only need blood to survive. We have treated for bed bugs in everything from million dollar homes to public housing.”

Orkin suggests checking for bedbugs regularly, noting they can hide around mattress seams, behind headboards and in cracks and crevices, usually within a 5-foot radius of beds. If you spot the tiny bugs themselves or signs, such as rusty colored blood spots, call a pest management professional.

