Ice chunks halt traffic on Mississippi River

HICKMAN, Ky. (AP) - A ferry that connects Kentucky with Missouri has temporarily stopped operating due to an ice flow on the Mississippi River.

Kentucky transportation officials say chunks of ice coming from the upper Mississippi have become thick enough to create a hazard to safe operation of the Dorena-Hickman Ferry.

Captain Jeremy Newsom said he expects the ferry to be closed for perhaps two or three days, until warmer temperatures bring improved river conditions

