‘I fainted and the next thing I knew, I was in a hospital bed,' Coach Crum says from hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Legendary University of Louisville head basketball coach Denny Crum said he felt fine Friday afternoon, two days after suffering a mild stroke while fishing with his wife and friends.

Speaking by phone from his hospital in Anchorage Alaska, Crum said he underwent an MRI Friday morning and was waiting for doctors to review the results.

"I actually feel pretty good; I had a lot of pain yesterday," Crum told WHAS11 i-Team Reporter Derrick Rose, "but I haven't had any today, I feel good, but I don't really know anything for sure until I hear from the doctor, so all I can do is wait."

Crum suffered the stroke on Wednesday and said he was initially feeling fine while fishing from a boat, but things changed when he decided to get out.

"I stood up and started to step out and I got light-headed and fainted and the next thing I knew I was in a hospital bed," he said.

When asked what his response to the outpouring of support from Louisville residents and Cardinals fans, Crum replied, "I love em all, they've been great to me and I mean I don't know how I could have picked a better place to come and have a profession and I think the world of them; they've been great fans and great friends."

