"I am Ali" festival marked by Bats appreciation night, basketball tournament

Muhammad Ali jersey

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- The Muhammad Ali Center announced details of the "I am Ali" festival this summer.

It begins June 3 and runs through July 15.

“The 2017 festival will build upon that success – and become an annual event for Louisville as we show the world and young people how to be like Ali,” Mayor Greg Fischer said.

The community-wide festival will be highlighted with a Muhammad Ali Appreciation Night at Slugger Field and two premier girls' basketball tournament events.

On June 3, the one-year anniversary of Ali’s passing, the Bats will wear Muhammad Ali-themed jerseys commemorating The Greatest. Throughout the game there will also be tributes and events throughout the stadium highlighting Ali’s “Six Core Principles” —Confidence, Conviction, Dedication, Respect, Giving, and Spirituality. Tickets for the event are on sale now by calling the Bats ticket office at 1-855-228-8497 or at http://atmilb.com/2j4Phqx.

The basketball tournament events will be held at the Kentucky Expo Center. The tournaments are for girls, ages 13 to 17, 8th through 11th grades, who will play an integral part in the ‘I Am Ali’ Festival.’ These athletes, representing 50 states and three countries, who—along with their families—will bring upwards of 20,000 attendees.

(© 2017 WHAS)