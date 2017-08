(Photo: jakes47s, Rick Jacobs)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS) -- The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet released a statement notifying motorists that a temporary ramp closure on I-71 would begin on August 30.

The ramp from I-71 South to I-64 West will be closed for maintenance. Crews will be removing pipes at a drainage station adjacent to the ramp.

The closure is scheduled to begin at 7:30 pm and end at 10:30 pm.

© 2017 WHAS-TV