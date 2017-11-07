I-65 reopens after semi fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Officials with MetroSafe say Interstate 65 has reopened after an overturned semi caught fire.

According to police, the incident happened around 8:30 p.m. on Hospital Curve.

Northbound and Southbound lanes in that area of the interstate were closed overnight while crews cleared the scene.

Officials say the semi was transporting plastic when it caught fire.

No injuries have been reported.

Police opened I-65 North shortly after 9:30 p.m. and I-65 South around 4 a.m. Wednesday morning.

© 2017 WHAS-TV