I-65 North closures this weekend

LOUISVILLE (WHAS) -- The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has issued a reminder that a large portion of I-65 North will be closed this weekend. This is the second weekend of closures to accommodate safety improvements and road maintenance.

The highway will be closed between I-264 and I-64, mile markers 130.6 to 136.4. All ramps, lanes, and exits will be closed.

The closure will begin at 8pm on Friday, October 20 and will continue through Monday, October 23 at 5 am. A detour is planned for I-264 West to I-64 East where motorists can access I-65 North again.

Planned improvements include a high-friction road top in hospital curve, an area of the highway between Broadway and Muhammad Ali, to reduce skidding and crashes on wet pavement.

Asphalt joints will be replaced on the bridges between I-264 and the Broadway exit to provide a smoother driving surface and more waterproofing to the roadway.

Similar improvements were made on I-65 South in September.

Dates of closure may be adjusted depending on weather conditions or unforeseen delays.

