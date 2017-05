LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--A semi crash halted traffic Tuesday morning on I-64 East just before the Watterson.

The crash happened after 3:30 a.m.

St. Matthews police say the semi headed westbound and appeared to have crossed the median into the eastbound lanes before it slammed into the guardrail.

No one was injured.

© 2017 WHAS-TV