I-265 ramp to be closed

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has announced that the ramp at KY 3084 (Old Henry Road) on I-265 will be closed for three weeks, starting on September 25. The closure is to allow for ramp realignment.

This is part of a larger project of improvement at the I-265 and Old Henry Road interchange. The project will include adding additional turn lanes on the northbound and southbound exit ramps as well as improving left turn storage capacity on Old Henry Road.

The ramp is scheduled to reopen by 5 am on Monday, October 16. A detour has been planned, routing to KY 146 (Exit 30) to I-265 south, where motorists can access Old Henry Road.

