Husband speaks out after pit bull attack

A Southeastern Kentucky husband is grieving after his wife of 38-years was attacked and killed by his neighbor's pit bulls.

The Bell County Sheriff says Lorraine Saylor was in her yard when she was attacked on Christmas Eve.

John Saylor says he went outside to check on his wife when one of the dogs attacked him.

He says he fought off the dogs, suffering more than 20 bites, shortly after finding his wife with severe injuries.

"I kissed her on the forehead. She said, 'I love you.' I said, 'I love you too, honey,' not knowing that would be my last kiss," Saylor says.

Saylor shot and killed one of the dogs...the other was later put to sleep.

Saylor says he hopes the dog's owner knows he's responsible for his wife's death.

The dogs' owner Johnny Lankford is facing charges in the attack. He was already behind bars for unrelated charges at the time of the attack.



