Hundreds volunteer for annual street count of Louisville's homeless

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--Up before the sun, hundreds of volunteers hit the streets of Metro Louisville to count the people who call those streets home Thursday morning. The volunteers, took part in the annual Street Count conducted by the Coalition for the Homeless.

One of the volunteers, John Curry, spent his morning walking up and down Manslick Road searching underpasses, alley ways and parks trying to verify the homeless and ultimately provide them the resources to stay alive.

The Street Count is conducted every January. Curry was just one of the roughly 350 people working on the count, the most volunteers the Coalition has ever had participate. Curry has been doing outreach with the homeless for a while and says he knows where to look, like park benches.

“Imagine sleeping on this all night, seems uncomfortable to you but here they have cover and that's an important thing staying out of the rain, staying out of the snow,” said Curry.

Curry says his experience with people living on the street has taught him a lot about the obstacles many of them face and that the old saying, ‘before you judge a man walk a mile in his shoes,’ has never been more relevant.

“Some of them have been incarcerated for a long period of time you know most of their life and some of them have mental health issues and it's very difficult for them to be able to just start up like other people do,” said curry.

The results from the count are expected at some point on Thursday. The Coalition for the Homeless also includes the number of people in shelters in the tally.





