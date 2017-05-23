Hundreds show up to mourn 7-year-old homicide victim

Share This Story

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Tears rolled down the faces of many on Tuesday night, as a prayer vigil honored seven-year-old Dequante Hobbs, Jr., who was killed by a stray bullet on Sunday.

“I just want to hold him close, I just want to hold him close,” his father cried amongst the crowd, holding on tight to the ‘D’ and ‘Q’ balloons in his hand.



“There's no excuse for this,” Henry Watkins said.



Dequante knew Henry Watkins as ‘grand-daddy’ and Watkins called him ‘Q.’ Watkins said he was a good big brother and is leaving his baby sister with so many questions.



“One of the hardest things I had to tell her, I said Q had to go to Heaven,” Watkins said.



More than 200 people crowded around Dequante's home, as they mourned the innocence of a child and preached for a safer community.

MAY 23, 2017: The father of DeQuante Hobbs Jr. is overcome with emotion during a vigil for his son.





Louisville Metro Police held a peace walk around the block of his home an hour before DeQuante's vigil, with Chief Steve Conrad leading the way.



“Something tragic obviously happened in this neighborhood, on this street, in this community and this is just an opportunity for us to get out, try and connect, and if that leads to some information, all the better,” Conrad said.



Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer was on 21st and Madison as well, hoping all of this will lead to answers.



“People know who did this and we need their help to solve a crime like this,” Mayor Fischer said.

Homicide detectives pleaded with witnesses to come forward earlier on Tuesday.

MAY 23. 2017: Dozens of community members gathered at the scene of 21st and West Madison Streets to remember 7-year-old DeQuante Hobbs Jr., who was killed by a stray bullet on May 21.





“If this was your child, I guarantee you would hope and pray that someone with an answer would come forward and help us resolve this. This little child deserves justice. This was an innocent child,” LMPD Detective Stephen Snider said.



Hundreds of balloons took over the Louisville sky, acting as a hopeful reminder to those who saw something to come forward.

The LMPD anonymous tip line is 574-LMPD.