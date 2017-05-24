Hundreds of vets stop in Louisville while making Run for the Wall

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--As Memorial Day approaches, thousands of veterans are riding motorcycles across the country to honor their brothers and sisters lost in war and to raise awareness for struggling vets.

The annual Run for the Wall starts in all different states but ends in Washington D.C. where the riders visit the war memorials.

The ride can take weeks to complete as the veterans stop in different cities along the way. On Wednesday, hundreds of riders stopped in Louisville, visiting patients at the Robley Rex VA Medical Center.

“Let them know that they're not alone, that we care about them and want to see them out and about like the rest of us,” said Vietnam Veteran Rick Gunder.

The vets say the final destination hits home for many. They visit the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and other memorials in D.C.

“Oh, you can't believe how emotional it is, I mean you're crying at the wall,” said John Cournoyer who is riding for his brother-in-law.

“A lot of tears are shed you know because people start remembering what happened during the war when we were there,” said Vietnam Veteran Bud Phillips.

The riders say the journey to D.C. takes them across the land they fought for, a trip that creates bonds and friendships that last a lifetime.

“You gather new friends, I probably have friends now in every state in the union,” said Phillips.

“It's something I just have to do, every year I'll do it as long as I can ride,” said Gunder.

The riders say they plan to arrive in Washington D.C. on Friday morning and will spend the weekend visiting the memorial sites.

