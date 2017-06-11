Hundreds gather locally for equality march

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Thousands around the nation and locally marched for equality Sunday in solidarity with the March in Washington D.C. to stand up for LGBTQ rights.

The Kentuckiana Pride Rally began at Metro Hall in downtown Louisville.

Demonstrators sang songs, shared stories and walked together to show their support for the local LGBTQ community.

“It allows people to express themselves to be safe, to just come out and know they’re not alone. It’s very important to show our support in the community to let them know – you know, they have the support in the community from people like us, from everybody here. We’ll support you, we’ll help you,” Rodney Coffman of the Kentuckiana Pride Foundation said.

Leaders including State Representative Attica Scott spoke during the rally.

Monday, there will be a 'Pulse within a Pride’ interfaith mass at the Highland Baptist Church of Louisville starting at 7 p.m.

The big event this week will be the Kentuckiana Pride Festival at the Belvedere Friday and Saturday night.

Tickets are $5 and there will be lots of food and entertainment and a performance by singer Keri Hilson.

