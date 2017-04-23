Hundreds attend March for Science downtown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Hundreds of demonstrators moved through downtown Sunday, joining a nationwide march for science.

The crowd marched in support of science and evidence-based research – a protest partially in response to President Donald Trump’s threat of budget cuts to agencies funding scientist work.

The march started near the judicial center and weaved through downtown.

Demonstrators told WHAS11 News they’re calling for scientific freedom without political interference.

They say adequate spending is needed for future breakthroughs and supporting the general value of scientific pursuits.

“We hope that elected officials from the city level to the state level to the national level to the international level will be reminded of that which we already know the facts are facts – alternative facts are not facts. These are programs and sources of education that we don’t want to see go away. We need to keep them around for us and for our children,” Benjamin Garnett, an organizer, said.

President Donald Trump responded to the national protests Saturday in an Earth Day statement hours after the matches kicked off.

He said, “Rigorous science depends not on ideology, but on a spirit of honest inquiry and robust debate.”

