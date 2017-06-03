Hundreds attend funeral for former pitcher, senator

(Photo: Cincinnati Enquirer)

COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Hundreds of people have gathered to pay their respects for baseball legend and former U.S. Sen. Jim Bunning.

Bunning died May 26 at age 85. His funeral was Saturday at the Cathedral Basilica of the Assumption in Covington.

Before being elected to Congress, Bunning spent 17 years as a major league pitcher, mostly with the Detroit Tigers and the Philadelphia Phillies. He retired in 1971 after a career that included 224 victories, a no-hitter and a perfect game.

WLWT-TV reports hundreds of people attended Bunning's funeral on Saturday morning, including U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and his wife, U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao.

Bunning served 12 years in the U.S. House of Representatives before being elected to two terms in the U.S. Senate. He retired in 2010.

© 2017 Associated Press