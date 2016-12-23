Humane Society sees spike in adoptions after water damage displaces animals (Photo: Jorgensen, Jackelyn)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Days after a major pipe burst at the Kentucky Humane Society, donations have doubled to make up for displaced animals. The water damage put 11 kennels out of commission for the foreseeable future. While the damage is costly to fix, the more urgent problem is housing the dogs. Luckily, the community stepped up to help.

One of the dogs who found a new home because of the incident is a Pitbull mix named Twizzler. After delivering at least one litter of puppies and moving from shelter to shelter, she met her future owner, Johnathan Flora.

"Once you play with one, you're going to take one home,” Flora said.

Flora heard the shelter's cry for help and decided to stop in and take a look. He said he went on his lunch break.

"Me and my girlfriend have been talking about getting another one for a while so you know there's really not a better time,” Flora said.

For those at the Kentucky Humane Society, there really has not been a better time. While they work to find homes for the dogs currently in the shelter, they know it’s only going to get worse, as all dogs have to come back from adoption centers on Christmas day.

"We have so many available for adoption and waiting, and we want to be able to take more in,” KHS Development Director Alisa Gray said.

News of the flooding incident lead to a spike in adoptions on Thursday. By the end of the day the number of donations had more than doubled what KHS typically sees on a week day.

On Friday, it was more of the same. The East Campus saw high adoption numbers already by lunch time.

But for every pup that gets to go home, there's one more coming into the shelter behind it.

So to help make room, the agency is making it easy for you to adopt. All adoption fees on large dogs will be waived through Christmas Eve.

This way more dogs can have a happy holiday season in a home of their own.

You can see what dogs are available online, and then visit one of the nine Feeder Supply locations or two KHS campuses between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday.