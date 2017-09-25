Humana to offer buyouts for employees 55 and older

Humana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Officials with healthcare giant Humana say they are looking to cut jobs with early buyout offers as they prepare for 2018.

Humana says as it prepares for a long-term future, they will enact an early retirement program that will give the ability to those who decide to take it to pursue new goals and interests while having financial support from the early retirement package.

To be eligible for the program, employees must be 55 years or older, have 5 or more years of service and have a combination of age and years of service that equals 65 or greater.

Officials say the program includes retirement pay of two weeks per each year of service with a maximum of 52 weeks’ pay.

No word when that program is expected to begin.

© 2017 WHAS-TV