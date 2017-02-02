Human remains found in Shelby Co., Ky.

Detectives a searching an area after human remains were found in Shelby County, Ky.

SHELBY CO., Ky. (WHAS11) – Detectives are continuing to search a wooded area on a farm in Shelby County, Ky. on Feb. 2 after dogs found a human skull.

Shelby County Sheriff Mike Armstrong said dispatch got a report from a resident on Wednesday that said dogs had found what appeared to be a human skull around 5:07 p.m.

Cadaver dogs were used to search the area on Wednesday night to find the area where the skull came from and they are continuing to do so today. The farm detectives are searching is located north of Kings Highway and Hickory Ridge Road.

Officials say it is too soon to tell if the remains belong to any missing persons in the area. They will be sent to the state medical examiner to determine the age and sex of the deceased.

There will be a news conference at 3 p.m. to update the media.

