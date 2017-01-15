WHAS
Human remains found along KY 55 in Adair Co. ID'd

WHAS11.com Staff , WHAS 9:18 PM. EST January 15, 2017

ADAIR CO., Ky. (WHAS11) – Human remains that were found along KY 55, in Adair County, were identified on Jan. 15.

Kentucky State Police said the remains of 63-year-old Lawrence R. Chrisman, of Lexington, Ky., were found at the bottom of an embankment off the northbound side of KY 55, across from United Citizens Bank.

Chrisman’s cause of death has not been determined.

KSP Detective Brian Gibson is investigating this case.

