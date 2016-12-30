Hub of information being built to aid immigrants, refugees

Migrants disembark from a government-chartered train that brought them from Bavaria on September 24, 2015 near Berlin in Schoenefeld, Germany. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images) (Photo: Sean Gallup, 2015 Getty Images)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Imagine moving to a completely different country where you don't know your way around and may not even know the language. That's what thousands of immigrants and refugees face every year when they move to Kentuckiana.



Now, UofL students, metro employees and private citizens are working to make that transition easier. They're holding a "hackathon", pulling together data and information to create apps and websites to help these new residents.

The sites will be a hub of information, in their own languages, with everything from medical services, housing, employment, and schools.

While compiling this information, they're also learning how to better assist refugees.

Once the project is completed, groups like Kentucky Refugee Ministries or Catholic Charities will be able to provide a one-stop shop for information to help the immigrants become assimilated to a new land.