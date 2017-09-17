Howard Steamboat Museum looks to keep region's history alive

(Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- A local museum says its needs your help to keep an important part of the regions' history full steam ahead.

The Howard Steamboat Museum in Jeffersonville has been a bit quiet lately due to construction of the Carriage House Events Center on its campus.



But as that is nearing completion, the museum held a car show Saturday to let the public know it is open and holding what organizers call a vital portion of Kentuckiana's history.

"This is Jeffersonville and really the Louisville area's link to our past. If it wasn't for the steamboat we all probably wouldn't be here, we probably would have moved much farther inland, the steamboat gave us the ability to travel in this country in the early days before the train so really this is our link to our history. I tell people all the time, it's coming home to come to the Howard and actually see what our history is of our area,” said Travis Vasconcelos of the Howard Steamboat Museum.

The museum continues to accept donations to help keep it operational.



You're invited to a reception October 1 at 5 p.m. as leaders plan to unveil and celebrate new exhibits.

