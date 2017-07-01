How to stay safe around fireworks

(Photo: Thinkstock/Getty Images)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The Fourth of July holiday is a few days away but many in Kentuckiana are getting the party started early with fireworks.

In 2012, more than 36 percent of fireworks-related injuries were to children under the age of 18.

If fireworks are on the agenda this weekend, here are some safety reminders from officials:

Only adults should light fireworks. Never let children handle, play with or light fireworks without adult supervision.

Sparklers burn at anywhere between 1,200 and 1,800 degrees – hot enough to melt glass.

Never try to fix or relight a dud.

Use a clear, open space and keep the audience at a safe distance.

Have a fire extinguisher and water supply nearby.

Never smoke or consume alcohol when lighting fireworks.

