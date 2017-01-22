How to report potholes in your area

#502Pothole

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Although the annual Metro Louisville pothole blitz isn't until March, city leaders say when you see them, report them.

The Roads Operation Division works all year patching potholes whenever they are reported.



If you spot a pothole, there are multiple ways to alert officials.

You can call 311 or (502) 574-5000, send an email to metro.call@louisvilleky.gov, do a live chat online during business hours at louisvilleky.gov/metrocall, or use social media and tweet @loumetro311 using the hashtag #502pothole.



Whatever method you prefer, make sure you are as clear as possible about the location of the pothole.

