How many pensioners live near Louisville?

County-by-county look at pension figures

Chris Williams, WHAS 7:40 PM. EDT November 01, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- According to statistics we've compiled from six of the eight state pension programs, more than $1 billion in retirement benefits are paid annually to Kentuckians in the WHAS11 viewing area. The information reveals how each of our counties are impacted by the debate being waged in Frankfort.

Governor Matt Bevin has touted his plan as keeping the promise but several union groups accuse it of doing the opposite.

WHAS11 asked how many people in our area receive pension benefits. We obtained county-by-county statistics from KRS which oversees the State Police Retirement Systems and Kentucky Employees Retirement Systems and County Employees Retirement Systems for both hazardous and non-hazardous employees. Officials with the Kentucky Teacher Retirement System also provided us a county-by-county breakdown of their pension information.

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown:

 

 

 

County

Total Payees

Total Dollars

Breckenridge

567

$12,047,626.11

Bullitt

1,723

$39,528,819.68

Carroll

391

$8,274,509.81

Grayson

908

$18,913,050.87

Green

384

$7,995,430.17

Hardin

2,811

$65,758,955.11

Henry

1,060

$25,137,725.14

Jefferson

22,315

$616,556,947.03

Larue

484

$11,214,012.62

Marion

697

$13,497,953.68

Meade

556

$12,554,048.99

Nelson

1,300

$30,021,357.97

Oldham

1,679

$43,536,777.26

Shelby

2,134

$53,526,685.01

Spencer

601

$13,769,241.67

Taylor

938

$19,039,167.78

Trimble

330

$5,731,927.22

Washington

499

8,924,814.20

Total

39,377

$1,006,029,050.32

 

There are two other pension systems, the judicial and legislative retirement systems. Officials in charge of that plan could not offer a county-by-county breakdown of their information but we learned that those plans combined include 562 recipients totaling just more than $27 million in annual retirement benefits.

The above figures are just current retirees or those receiving their pension benefits.

We were unable to narrow down county-by-county statistics for active employees paying into each of the pension systems.

