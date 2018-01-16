How does JCPS decide on snow days?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – There is no ‘one-size fits all’ playbook when it comes to deciding whether to call off classes for a snow day at Jefferson County Public Schools. It’s a decision JCPS Director of Transportation Randy Frantz does not take lightly.

"Every situation poses its own variables. Every decision is often very difficult, but first and foremost, student safety is our number one concern,” Frantz said. “If we have school we’ll have 900 buses on the road delivering 70,000 special pieces of cargo.”

Frantz said the decision is typically made after school officials spend hours and miles on the roads. Once winter weather moves in, the school sends out a team of drivers to meticulously survey routes throughout the city.

School officials also stay in close contact with the National Weather Service, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, and Metro Public Works.

“There is no magic recipe for a snow day,” said Frantz, who added that time, temperature, forecast and accumulation are often the deciding factors.

JCPS students will make up for the Jan.12 and Jan. 16 snow days on Feb. 26 and March 12. There are no remaining make-up days “built-in” to the school calendar, meaning any additional snow days would have to be made up at the end of the school year.

