How do Derby ticket prices stack up?

May 7, 2016; Louisville, KY, USA; Mario Gutierrez aboard Nyquist (13) reacts after winning the 142nd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Brian Spurlock, Brian Spurlock)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Experts say ticket prices to the Oaks and Derby are substantially lower than other major sporting events.

Crowds range in the area of 150,000 and the Derby has been called one the greatest bucket list sporting events in the nation.



The average ticket is around $432, but look at the difference with other sporting favorites: The average price of a Super Bowl ticket over the last five years is $3, 434 and the World Series average is $877 dollars. The average day pass for the Masters was $2,071.



The cheapest ticket to get you into this year’s Derby is about $50.





