Houston among hall of fame inductees

WHAS11.com staff , WHAS 5:18 PM. EST January 11, 2017

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Ballard High School is ready to announce its first ever Athletic Hall of Fame Class.

Allan Houston is among the inductees.

He played on the school's 1988 state championship team.

After attending the University of Tennessee, Houston would go on to have a success NBA career playing for the Pistons and Knicks.

Houston continues to give back to the community volunteering with Big Brothers Big Sisters and running his own foundation.

That ceremony is this Saturday at 6 at the Marriott East Hotel.   

